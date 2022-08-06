Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.52

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $13.96. Telstra shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 9,723 shares.

Telstra Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

