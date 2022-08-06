Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$171.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.28 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. Tenable has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.87.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $125,323.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,572 shares of company stock worth $4,268,456. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $456,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

