Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,378 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $35.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

