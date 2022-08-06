Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Teradata Trading Down 8.1 %

TDC stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. 2,306,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,285. Teradata has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

