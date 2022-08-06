Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

