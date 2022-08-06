Ternoa Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $284,526.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Ternoa has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and $284,526.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 134.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00658391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ternoa
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
