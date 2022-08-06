Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Hits Market Cap of $37.67 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,206.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003621 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00068146 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.