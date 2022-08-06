Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $63.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

TCBI stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $791,909.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,533. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

