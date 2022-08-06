TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$141.41.
TSE TFII opened at C$137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The firm has a market cap of C$12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.36. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$148.63.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
