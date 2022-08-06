The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,238 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $42.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEF. Benchmark raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

