The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €265.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($273.20) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($247.42) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($217.53) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($257.73) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($268.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Allianz Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ALV stock opened at €176.64 ($182.10) on Friday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($213.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €201.87.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
