The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €265.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($273.20) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($247.42) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($217.53) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($257.73) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($268.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at €176.64 ($182.10) on Friday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($213.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €201.87.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.