The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($78.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($57.73) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($44.33) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 29th.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at €50.84 ($52.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €43.40 ($44.74) and a 1-year high of €76.92 ($79.30). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

