The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,825 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.62) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.92) to GBX 2,600 ($31.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($34.37) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($27.33) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,518.75 ($30.86).

Relx Price Performance

REL opened at GBX 2,384 ($29.21) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,252.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,286.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,056 ($25.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,474 ($30.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2,943.21.

Relx Cuts Dividend

About Relx

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

