The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $258.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $318.00 to $258.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.29.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $375.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.66 and its 200 day moving average is $365.97. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $697.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,526 shares of company stock valued at $533,607. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

