The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9.40 Per Share

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Scottish Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of SCIN stock opened at GBX 878 ($10.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £581.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72. The Scottish Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 725 ($8.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 933 ($11.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 820.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 859.57.

Get The Scottish Investment Trust alerts:

About The Scottish Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.