The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

