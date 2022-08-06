The Transfer Token Market Capitalization Hits $422.17 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $422.17 million and $346,760.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00016854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.