The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Trimmed by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

