TheStreet Downgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to C+

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $292.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.60. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 122.7% in the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 176,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 81.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

