TheStreet Downgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to C+

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
NYSE:PH opened at $292.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.60. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 122.7% in the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 176,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 81.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
