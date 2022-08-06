Thunder Token Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007792 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010204 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00242749 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

