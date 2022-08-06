Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Tops One Day Volume of $147,740.00

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $297,488.82 and approximately $147,740.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00068436 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.