Tokamak Network (TON) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tokamak Network (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. Tokamak Network has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $1.81 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokamak Network coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00009307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokamak Network has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003616 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00132785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067704 BTC.

Tokamak Network Profile

Tokamak Network is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network.

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

