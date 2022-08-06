TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.38.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $196.63 on Friday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

