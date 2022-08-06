TotemFi One Day Volume Hits $13,917.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a total market cap of $248,943.34 and $13,917.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TotemFi has traded down 13% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 130.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00636085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016185 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TotemFi Coin Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
TotemFi Coin Trading
