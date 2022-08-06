TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMDX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $108,198.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $123,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $108,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $12,351.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,336 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,953,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

