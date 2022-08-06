Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Thomas E. Timbie Sells 96,879 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,826,169.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552,190 shares in the company, valued at $29,258,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.06.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.