Tredje AP fonden Buys 69,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 150,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

