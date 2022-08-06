Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as low as C$0.22. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1,546 shares.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$196.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.



