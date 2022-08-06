Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $121,844.53 and $18,851.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00068436 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

