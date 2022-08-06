Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 18.9 %

TRIP traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,865,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,168. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,416.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,192 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,247 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 122,405 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 20.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after purchasing an additional 97,233 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

