Trollcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $137,392.55 and $12.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.21 or 0.99981554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00046436 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029879 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001467 BTC.

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

