TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0011 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $32,303.30 and approximately $7,542.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003658 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00132308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00068195 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.