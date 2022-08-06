TrueUSD Market Cap Hits $1.21 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $411.16 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,187.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00132896 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033827 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067718 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,205,208,794 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
