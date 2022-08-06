TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Hits $24.49 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $24.49 million and approximately $885,826.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003673 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00132009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00068410 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

