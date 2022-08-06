TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Trading Up 4.9%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

TT Electronics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

TT Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.