Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
TUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Tupperware Brands Stock Performance
Tupperware Brands stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hector Lezama purchased 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
