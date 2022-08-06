Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

TUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hector Lezama purchased 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

