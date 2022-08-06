Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.96.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $382.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,199,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

