Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Kayvon Beykpour Sells 14,878 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Twitter stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $69.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -212.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 954,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 57,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

