Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $45.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.53.

Twitter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.52 on Friday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -212.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twitter

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,473,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $2,823,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Twitter by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 50,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

