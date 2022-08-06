Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by Susquehanna to Neutral

Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $45.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWTR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.53.

Twitter Stock Performance

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $69.81.

Insider Activity at Twitter

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,493,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,266 shares of company stock worth $20,473,890. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twitter

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

