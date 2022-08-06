U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Boosted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

USB stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. 4,061,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,397. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

