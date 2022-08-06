UBS Group Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $53.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,346 shares of company stock worth $13,303,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

