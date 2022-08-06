Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Shares Up 5.8%

Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34). 65 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

Ultimate Sports Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £9.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.50.

Ultimate Sports Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.