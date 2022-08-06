Unification Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,282.00 (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Unification has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $22,282.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00067840 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official website is unification.com.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

