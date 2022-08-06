Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

