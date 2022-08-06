United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $37.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UFCS. TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of UFCS opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other United Fire Group news, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Fire Group news, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,793,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 233,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

