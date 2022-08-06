United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.61) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €24.91 ($25.68) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €24.76 ($25.53) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($38.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

