Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.112-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Uniti Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.72 EPS.

Uniti Group Stock Up 1.1 %

UNIT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,684. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

