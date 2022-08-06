Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $125.41 on Friday. Universal Display has a one year low of $98.71 and a one year high of $220.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.13). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

