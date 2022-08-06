UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $4.94 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00021307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $3.41 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00264991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

